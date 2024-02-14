Pullen and Medina named Arcola Rotary’s Seniors of the Month

Ashley Pullen and Vicente Medina were recognized by the Arcola Rotary Club as the Arcola High School Seniors of the Month at the club’s weekly meeting on January 11, 2024.

The club sponsors the monthly school year awards, which are given to seniors at AHS for their outstanding academic work and extracurricular and community activities. A committee of Arcola High School faculty and staff members selects the award winners each month on behalf of the club.

This marks the 23rd year of the club’s Senior of the Month program. The award is named in memory of the late Helen Harrington, a former Arcola Rotarian and respected teacher of several decades in the Arcola school district. Since the inception of the Senior of the Month program prior to the 2001-2002 school year, the club has recognized over 391 students and awarded $29,325 in scholarship money to deserving AHS seniors. An annual golf outing sponsored by the club — the 23rd annual event was at Kaskaskia Country Club in August — helps support the Senior of the Month program. Pullen and Medina are eligible for the club’s Seniors of the Year awards, which will be announced at the AHS Senior Honors ceremony in May.

