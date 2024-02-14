Tuscola City Council: Pool rate hike under consideration

By David Porter

The cost to swim at the Tuscola pool may be going up this summer. The City Council is considering a staff proposal that would increase the individual season pass $10 to $45, and the cost to rent the pool for a party would go to $250, up from $200.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said that the daily admission rate would not change.

He quipped that the pool “loses money precipitously,” and he blamed part of that on increases to the state’s minimum wage. Wages have gone up “70 percent since 2019, with another $1 increase scheduled for next year,” he said. “And now we have to give them paid time off.”

