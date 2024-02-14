Villa Grove yearbook class earns third place in state competition

By Dominik Stallings

Villa Grove’s Yearbook class earned third place overall in the first division of the Illinois Journalism Education Association yearbook 2022-2023 contest.

There are eight categories in which the books are judged: copywriting, divider pages, graphics, layout & design, overall coverage of the school year, overall coverage of sports, photography and theme development.

The students received first place for best graphics, first place for overall coverage of the school year, second place for overall coverage of sports, second place for photography, and an honorable mention for copywriting.

