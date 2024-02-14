Villa Grove’s Snack Packs program helps the hungry

By Tony Hooker

It’s hard enough to focus on your studies as a child, but having to do so when hungry makes it even more difficult. Emily Nusbaum, Bridget Taylor and Tami Kestner each attended Villa Grove schools, so they saw firsthand the importance of the school’s “Snack Pack” Program.

The program, which started several years ago after school employees saw that the number of students with food insecurity issues continued to grow, now serves about 85 students.

One unique aspect of the program is that there are no eligibility criteria for enrolling.

“We don’t ask questions. It’s a very discreet program that is need based, but there’s no invasive questioning,” Taylor noted. “The only question we ask is if they want to sign up.”

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.