

Melvin Allen Lingafelter, 88, of Long Creek, IL passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, IL.

A service to honor Melvin’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Calvert & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Melvin will be laid to rest in Kerns Cemetery, Newton, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Melvin was born on October 19, 1935 in Douglas County, IL to Floyd and Marjorie (Rose) Lingafelter. Melvin married Juanita June Newlin on December 3, 1955 in Hidalgo, IL, they were married for 68 years.

Melvin owned and operated Melvin Lingafelter Construction, Inc. for 55 years, retiring in 2011.

Melvin enjoyed fishing, bowling and family. He was an avid bowler with 22 – 300 games to his name. He participated in many tournaments (ABC and Nationals). He was inducted into the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame in 1995. He was also a sponsor of both men’s and women’s teams. He was still bowling in 4 leagues until recently. Melvin was also a long-time sponsor of men’s fastpitch softball and women’s slowpitch softball.

Melvin is survived by his wife: June Lingafelter of Long Creek, IL; daughters: Sherryl (Roger) Young of Maroa, IL, Kim Weddle and Janet (Gene) Vincent of Decatur, IL; son: Wayne (Debbie) Lingafelter of Decatur, IL; sisters: Francis Sherrick of Villa Grove, IL, Rosalie (Don) Benne of Union, MO and Janice (Harley) Swick of Flat Rock, IL; brothers: Roger (Timmi) Lingafelter of Yukon, OK and Lewis Lingafelter of Sullivan, IL; 6 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren and 2 more great grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Mark Wayne Lingafelter, daughter: Patricia Marie Lingafelter, brother: Alvin Lingafelter and his granddaughter: Nicole Danielle Peyton.

