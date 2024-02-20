ALAH 7th Grade – Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament Runners-Up

The ALAH seventh grade volleyball team played Sullivan in the championship match of the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 15. They lost in two hard fought games 23-25 and 17-25 to earn second place. Shown here with their second place plaque are in front: Abby Franklin, Payton Tinkle, Zoe Mendoza, Kyndrie Carter, Coach Dana Tinkle and in back, Macelyn Boddy, Bentley Parsons, Gwen Herring and Laila Sanchez. Congratulations!!