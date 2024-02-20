ALAH boys cruise by Unity Christian, fall to Villa Grove to close out regular season

ALAH junior Sara Herschberger puts up a 3 pointer in the fourth quarter of the IHSA Regional against Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 12. Sara scored 5 points in the game and ended the season as the third highest score for the Knights on the season behind senior standout Claire Seal and freshman Sophie Monts.

By Mike Monahan

VILLA GROVE – Arthur-Lovington Atwood Hammond boys’ basketball team finished its regular season at 11-18 after splitting the final two Lincoln Prairie Conference games.

Prior to the Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Oakwood on February 19 ALAH lost to Villa Grove 65-52 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Villa Grove, but scored a season-high 79 points in a 79-46 win over Unity Christian on February 13.

Villa Grove 65

ALAH 52

ALAH beat the Blue Devils 56-50 on January 24 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, but could not sweep them last Friday, falling 65-52. The Knights finished 5-6 in the conference, good for a tie for sixth place with Villa Grove.

ALAH 79

Unity Christian 46

Connor Nettles led the way with 30 points, making 14-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range as Arthur won by 33 points, 79-46.

Jayce Parsons and Will Hilliogss also finished in double digits with 18 and 10 points respectively. Parsons finished with a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.

ALAH shot 52 percent from the field in the game, sinking 34-of-65 shots.

Box score

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 79, Unity Christian 46 (score by quarters not available at press time)

ALAH: Will Hilligoss 5-0-10, Marcus Otto 3-0-7, Maddix Stirrett 2-0-4, Jayce Parsons 6-5-18, Brennan Hutson 1-0-2, Connor Nettles 14-0-30, Jayden Parsons 1-0-2, Ethan Frederick 2-0-4, Totals 34-5-79. 3-point goals: Arthur 4-15 .267 (Otto 1, Jayce Parsons 1, Nettles 2) rebounds: 31 (Jayce Parsons 11) Turnovers: Arthur 19. Field goal shooting: Arthur 34-65 .523. Free throws: Arthur 5-9 .556

Boys basketball

St. Joseph-Ogden

Class 2A regional

(seeds and records in parentheses; combined records: 121-55 .688

Monday

Game one: Westville (10,18-9)) at Sullivan (9 21-9), 7 p.m.

Game two: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond (12, 11-18) at Oakwood (8,24-7)

Wednesday

Game three: Winner of game one vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (2, 24-6), 6 p.m.

Game four: Winner of game two vs. Shelbyville (6, 23-6), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game five: Winner of game three vs. winner of game four, 7 p.m. regional championship. Winner advances to the Shelbyville Sectional vs. winner of Vandalia Regional, 7 p.m. February 27

Girls basketball

At Sullivan Class 2A regional

(Seeds and records in parentheses)

February 15

Maroa-Forsyth (1, 24-6) 52, Sullivan (9, 20-12 after game) 41, 7 p.m. championship. Maroa-Forsyth (24-6) to Newton Sectional vs. Teutopolis (19-11) 6 p.m. Tuesday