Arthur Christian School claims the 2023-2024 ECIC Conference Tournament Championship!

Kyson Pflum scores 13 of his 15 points in the 2nd half, Josh Skowronski adds 11 pts, and the Conquering Riders pull out a nail biter for the championship, downing Cornerstone Christian Academy from Bloomington. ACS was down by 10 points with two minutes to go in the third quarter (37-27), before tightening their defense and mounting a comeback. Tournament was hosted by Judah Christian School. Final: ACS 43, Cornerstone 42