Bement CUSD 5 Spelling Bee 2024 By Editor | February 20, 2024 | 0 Bement CUSD 5 Spelling Bee 2024 was held February 13. The overal winner was Laurel Conlin (5th grade) and runner up was Emerson Larson (7th grade). The winning word was cupboard. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bement School Board Discusses Upcoming Projects February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Meritorious Service Award in Education February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Mt. Zion basketball player Denver Anderson celebrates her 2000 career points February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Ron Wallace Appointed to Zoning Board of Appeals February 20, 2024 | No Comments » KidWind Project Challenge February 20, 2024 | No Comments »