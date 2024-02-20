CGB volleyball team 2nd place in the JHOC tourney

The Cerro Gordo Bement Bulldogs eighth grade volleyball team played Sullivan in the championship match of the Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament on Feb. 15. CGB lost in two close games 25-22 and 25-20 to earn the second place plaque. Pictured here with their plaque are kneeling: Brielle Puckett, Brooklyn Dupont, Mya Durbin, Madisen Callaway, Madelyn Somers, Grace Earles, Allie Davis and standing: Avery Stoeger, Maggie Petty, Livia Mackey, Marley Bone, Leilana Hood, Emilee Strack, Joana Ramirez and Ramie Shaffer.