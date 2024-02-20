James ‘Neil’ Wilson, 62, of Forsyth, formerly of Arthur, died at 4:39 a.m. Sunday, February 18, 2024 at his residence.

Neil was born March 18, 1961 in Rochelle, IL the son of Thomas James and Janice K. (Miller) Wilson.

Survivors include his Parents, Thomas and Janice Wilson of Arthur, IL; Daughter, Kaitlyn Wilson (Mother, Maureen) of Monee, IL; Sister, Beth (Tim) Kinkelaar of Springfield, IL; Niece, Allison (Nick) Waters of Springfield, IL; Nephews, Mathias (Courtney) Kinkelaar of Belle Rive, IL, and Garrett (Nicole) Kinkelaar of St.Louis, MO.

Neil was a graduate of Arthur High School Class of 1979 and received a B.S. in Accounting at Eastern Illinois University. He was formerly employed by Celotex of Charleston and later Nortrak of Decatur, IL. He enjoyed golf, live music concerts, Fantasy Football, college football, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues Hockey Team, and loved listening to the Grateful Dead and The Dave Mathews Band.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday February 23, 2024 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois Street, Arthur, IL, with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. A private burial will be held at the Arthur Cemetery. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Arthur United Methodist Church.

