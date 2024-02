Bement Middle School’s 8th grade STEM class participated in the KidWind Project challenge at Heartland Community College in Normal. The students were divided up into teams and our teams place 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the competition. The teams had to build a model wind turbine at school and take the design to Heartland where their models were judged based on power a design. Student also had the opportunity to tour their new Electric Vehicle Lab.