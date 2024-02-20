CONGRATULATIONS Mrs. Stephanie Leinard! The Illinois State Board of Education has recognized Mrs. Stephanie Leinard with the Meritorious Service Award in Education. This award is given to educators who frequently employ their talents and passions into their chosen content area. These educators strive to be of service to others and seek out opportunities to be leaders and role models. Mrs. Leinard has been in the Bement School District 17 years as a 5th Grade teacher. We are very proud of her accomplishment!