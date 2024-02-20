MTZ boys basketball gets record breaking 30th win of season

Jc Anderson goes up for tipofff against Sean Lee in a 62-48 win against MacArthur at Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

A double-double from Grant McAtee (15 points and 11 rebounds) and Jc Anderson (13 points and 12 rebounds), second half-three point shooting and the Braves’ tenacious defense helped secure a 62-48 win against MacArthur. The win marked an undefeated home record for Mt. Zion boys basketball team.

“It would always be a goal to do that (undefeated record at home), and I don’t know that we actually talked about that,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “But, certainly it’s something that you want to do, if you want to have a successful season, you have to win at home. I am proud of the kids for doing thatX but our sites are still, uh, further down the road.”

Coach Schuring continued “It was very gritty, very tough, under control, overall a very good performance. There are some things we can improve upon, but we held them to 17 in the first half. In the end, defensively we were very good and we did enough offensively and, and took advantage of things that we had available.”

The Generals went on a 7-0 run to end the first quarter with MJ Murphy and Sean Lee making layups and Stevie Tatum nailing the three-pointer to end the first quarter. The Generals’ defense contained Anderson who only had two in the first quarter and Braves’ leading scorer Lyncoln Koester was held scoreless.

Koester drove to the lane and finished for the first basket of the second half. Koester then after tying the game dished an assist off to Sam Driscoll who buried the left-wing three-pointer to put the Braves up 15-12. A Brayden Trimble free-throw and offensive put-back from Anderson put the Braves up 18-12 midway through the second quarter.

With 4:07 left in the second quarter, the Generals got on the board with the help of Lee. Lee made a block on Anderson in the defensive end and then finished on the putback layup. Lee a couple trips later would make a block on Anderson and finish the quarter with all seven of MacArthur’s second quarter points as the Braves led 21-17 at half.

In the third quarter, Trimble found Koester for a layup that put the Braves up 23-17. Next play later Koester drove to the rim and made a one-handed spin pass to Driscoll who buried the right-corner three-pointer to extend the lead to 26-18. Driscoll then made a block on the defensive end on a Murphy layup that protected the eight-point lead.

“We’ve talked all year for us to have a chance to win,” Coach Schuring said. We have to defend and we have to rebound. I felt like we did both of those very well tonight. Credit to a couple of our kids they hit some threes that we didn’t think they could and they hit some at the end from really deep, but they were in comeback mode. So, just overall our defense was very good and I think our rebounding was excellent. I thought we protected the rim pretty well.”

Stevie Tatum cut the lead to 26-19 when he nailed the three-pointer but McAtee and Tucker Burris nailed a three-pointer a piece that put the Braves up 32-20. Murphy made a mid-range jump but a crowd-erupting dunk from Trimble and then a three-pointer of his own put the Braves up 37-22. Trimble added 12 points total in the game.

The Braves’ defense continued to contain the Generals in the fourth quarter as they went on to win 62-48.

The Braves ended their regular season with an overall record of 30-1 and 10-0 in Apollo conference play. This is the first time in school history, the Braves have won 30 games. The Braves are the 1 seed in their sub-sectional and will travel to Danville to take on the winner of Danville and Rantoul in the semifinal and then if they win, will face the winner of Champaign Central and Urbana.

“We just have to sharpen up on some things,” Coach Schuring said. “We have to review some things and just try and keep the kids fresh. There’s a little bit of sickness going around to school and even some of these guys and, and it’s a long season, the long run. So the goal is to try to go into the postseason as healthy and as sharp as we can be.”