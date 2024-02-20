MTZ sends three wrestlers to Boys State final

Keller Stocks, Vinny Fiore and Remington Hiser pose after competing in the IHSA 1A Boys Wrestlinf State Final at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys wrestling team sent three state qualifiers to the IHSA 1A State Wrestling Final last week: Vinny Fiore, Keller Stocks and Remington Hiser.

Fiore won his first match 5-2 against Jamal Lasenby Of Kewanee at 175. Next match, Fiore lost via fall to Angel Zamora of Hoopeston. Fiore then battled in his wrestle back, but was eliminated by Josue Hernandez of DeLasalle via a decision of 7-6.

Stocks wrestled at 190 and lost his first match via major decision to Daniel Murphy of Canton 18-6. Stocks went on to wrestle Maddux Anderson of Orion and was eliminated via a 12-9 decision.

Hiser wrestled at 285 and lost his first match to Caden Odell of Princeton via a decision of 7-1. Hiser then won his first wrestle back defeating Noah Gomez of Clifton via Fall. Hiser then was eliminated via fall by Nicholas Armour of Leo.

Hiser and Fiore graduate this spring and Stocks is a sophomore so he’ll return next winter to the team. Sydney Cannon will represent the Braves and wrestle in the IHSA State Girls wrestling final this weekend.