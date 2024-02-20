Ron Wallace Appointed to Zoning Board of Appeals

Atwood Village Board and Employees: seated, left to right, Allen Kilber, Scott Harris, Mikie Stirrett, Village President Bill Fleming, Justin Rosenbery, Stacy Welch and Diane Eagan. Standing, left to right: Jeff Mercer, Public Works Superintendent; Roy Elmore, Building Inspector, Atwood Village Clerk Amanda Barbee, Police Chief Joe Duncan and Part-time Police Officer Josh Ekiss. Not available for picture: Daron Soard, Public Works Employee; Wes Fleener, Atwood Police Investigator; Thatcher Rodmaker, Assistant Police Chief, Wayne Powell, Part-time Police Officer.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Prior to the regular Atwood Village Board meeting on Monday, February 12, Village President Bill Fleming and trustees, along with other village employees gathered for a photo as a final entry to the Time Capsule.

Ron Wallace, former village president and trustee, was appointed to fill the vacant position on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Trustee Justin Rosenberry reported the new storage shed has been set at the park. He also reported the first high school home girls’ softball game is Thursday, March 14, against Casey-Westfield High School.

The board approved a motion for all connections for solar photovoltaic and solar panels to require a permit. The permit shall be issued pursuant to the building inspector’s final judgment. A permit fee of .10 dollars per square foot shall be charged with a minimum of $25.00 and a maximum of $125.00. To start the permit process for photovoltaic or solar panel install, you must submit an application, site plan, and roof plan.

The board made a decision to receive sealed bids from interested parties for the former Municipal Building. Anyone interested in submitting a sealed bid for the building must have their sealed bid, with contact information, to the village clerk’s office no later than Monday, March 11, by 4 p.m. The envelope should be marked: Village of Atwood, Sealed Bid. 108 S. Main St., Atwood, IL 61913.

Atwood Police Chief Joe Duncan reported that Thatcher Rodmaker is doing a “top notch” job at the police academy with great test scores. Once Rodmaker graduates the village could possibly be reimbursed for 50% of his fees. They are working on more grants. Atwood Investigator Wes Fleener has talked with the Attorney General and they were able to obtain valuable information from Ian Urban’s phone.

Duncan asked the board to keep Wayne Powell, part-time Atwood Police Officer, in their prayers. Wayne and a Douglas County officer, were hurt in an incident helping Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Village Attorney Kenny Crossman said they have had success on ordinance traffic related violations, non-property related.

The board approved a motion to permit village employees only to use the former police building office area as an exercise area. Some equipment has been donated and this is to be done in off-hours only. This is at no expense to the village.

A utility permit authorization was approved from METRO. They have submitted a drawing of their proposed locations to install their facilities. The village also has an ordinance to approve agreements they have with other utility companies like Ameren, Consolidated and Mediacom.

METRO’s plan is to begin the installation process as soon as possible after the approval of these documents and after there has been a meeting with their representatives, the contractor performing the installations and Atwood village employees.

Expenditures for January totaled $26,476.43. President Fleming reported the village is 75% through the fiscal year. Admin is 34% under budget; police-21% under; streets-20% under; water & sewer-32% under.

The village is reaching out to possible contractors to obtain information for an additional ESDA Siren.

Fleming said he met with Building Inspector Roy Elmore concerning several properties in the village which will be receiving notifications from the village addressing excessing vegetation at some and a determination of being a dangerous property for others.

The Sunflower Garden has been approved by the railroad, village attorney and insurance carrier. The application for the garden was sent to the railroad for approval. They in turn provided an application to the village for a lease agreement. The agreement allows for the sunflower plot and there will be no fees for the lease to the railroad. The board approved this project at the February meeting. This should be an improvement in the railroad area.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m.