Carla Jean (Daily) King, 82 of Arthur, IL passed away at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church, 530 North Vine St., Arthur, IL. Pastor Doug Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral, from 12:00 PM (Noon) to 2:00 PM on Thursday, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Carla was born on June 19, 1941 in Lovington, IL. She was a daughter of Walter Merle and Margaret Zilla (Woodruff) Moses. She married Larry Lee Daily on August 26, 1957 in Arthur, IL. He passed away on April 22, 2000. She later married Dale King on December 20, 2005 in Bogota, IL. He passed away on June 14, 2015.

She is survived by one, Brian Daily and his wife Janice of Arthur, IL, daughter-in-law, Tami Daily of Hammond, IL, five grandchildren, Matthew Dale Daily and his wife Pam of Decatur, IL, Jeremy Joseph Daily of Mattoon, IL, Karen Faye Butterick of Ludlow, IL, Steven Lee Daily and his wife Danni of Arthur, IL, and Jessica Marie Daily of Tullahoma, TN, eleven great- grandchildren, Brenton, Tyler, Tessa, Bradyen, Addison and Rayna Daily, Chaslynn, Keira, and Callie Daily, Summer and Gattlin Butterick, Carson, Colt, Oliver and Olivia Daily, and Paxton, and Avery-Jay Daily, two great-great grandchildren, Arabella and Connor, three sisters, Linda Furlong and her husband Jerry of Lake Mattoon, IL, Leann Rardin and her husband Doug of Arcola, IL and Cheryl Moses of Arcola, IL, six nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son, Mark Daily, one brother, Terry Wayne Moses and one niece, Terri Jo Moses.

Carla has been a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church since 1971.

She retired from Collegiate Cap and Gown in Arcola, IL and then went to work for the Arthur School District as a cook and retired as the head cook after several years of service.

She enjoyed camping all over Central Illinois, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.