Donald E. “Duck” Adkins, 39, of Longview, IL, passed away suddenly at 12:53 a.m., Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Services celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 22, 2024 at the funeral home.

Donald was born on March 15, 1984 in Champaign, the son of Timmy L. and Linda F. Smiley Adkins. He married Amber E. Sollers on September 6, 2008 in Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother: Linda Adkins of Sidney, stepdaughter: Keira Riggleman of Tuscola, sister: Angela (Gaylon) Mitsdarffer of Sidney, grandsons: Corbin and Cooper Hildreth and Kai Walsh, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: Timmy Adkins, Sr., brother: Timmy “Chopper” Adkins, Jr. and stepson: Tristan Walsh.

Donald graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 2003. He served his country in the United States Navy. Donald worked as a warehouse manager. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time around a campfire. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

