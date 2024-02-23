Dr. Morris Galey

Dr. Morris L. Galey, 93, of Tuscola, passed away at 9:49 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Tony Crouch officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Dr. Galey was born on August 22, 1930 in Martinsville, IL, the son of Elphus G. and Reba Mae Sneed Galey. He married Patricia Jean Snodgrass on January 26, 1957 in Mattoon, IL. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2000.

Survivors include his sons: Ted (Tammy) Galey of Cave Creek, AZ, Fred (Jeanette) Galey of Las Vegas, NV and Vince (Sharon) Galey of Petal, MS, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

“Doc” as he was known by his many friends and family members graduated from Eastern Illinois University and Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, IL.

He served in the US Army Medical Corps during the Korean War.

He and his wife worked together for 36 years at their optometry office in Tuscola. Doc also worked for Sears Optical and Walmart Vision Centers in Savoy and Mattoon. He worked as an optometrist for a total of 48 years until his retirement in 2011.

Doc was a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge, Tuscola Masonic Lodge #332, AF & AM, Tuscola Lions Club and the Tuscola Rotary Club. He volunteered his skills at the Illini Children’s Christian Home in St. Joseph, IL.

He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Kaskaskia Country Club in Arcola. Doc also enjoyed fishing and having coffee with his many friends at Flesor’s.

Memorials are suggested to the Illini Children’s Christian Home, 204 North Main Street, St. Joseph, IL 61873

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com