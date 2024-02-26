LaVerda Yoder, 48 years and 17 days of rural Arthur, IL passed away at 6:35 A.M. on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the HCK West Building, Arthur, IL. Bishop Matthew Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. Visitation will be held anytime after 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 25, 2024, and any time after 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 26, 2024, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

LaVerda was born on February 7, 1976, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Wilmer J. and Ella J. (Herschberger) Yoder.

She is survived by her mother, Ella Yoder of rural Arthur, IL, five siblings, Duane Yoder and his wife Wilma Arlene (Chupp) of rural Arcola, IL, Steven Yoder of Atwood, IL, Wilbur Yoder and his wife Barbara (Kauffman) of rural Arthur, IL, Jeffery Yoder and his wife Rosetta Faye (Schrock) of rural Arthur, IL, and JoEllen Jess and her husband David Lynn of rural Arthur, IL; twelve nephews, six nieces and two great-nephews, as well as many uncles, aunts, and friends.

LaVerda was preceded in death by her father, Wilmer J. Yoder, her grandparents, Joe D. and Amanda E. (Otto) Yoder, and Joas A. and Barbara M. (Schrock) Herschberger, one aunt, Verna Herschberger, one uncle, Milton J. Yoder and an uncle-in-law Levi Mast.

LaVerda was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.