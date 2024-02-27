ALAH Boys Track and Field Start 2024 Season at Mt. Zion Indoor Meet

Justin Schrock takes off after receiving the baton from Cash Hale in the 4 X 2 relay at the indoor meet at Mt. Zion last Friday. Other runners on the Knights relay were Cruz Hale and Payton Warrior. They finished in third place in the race with a time of 1:44.52. The boys next meet will be the annual EIU High School Boys Indoor Invitational at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, March 2 and will return to Mt. Zion for another meet on March 2.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high boys track and field season began on Feb. 23 at an indoor meet at Mt. Zion. The Knights finished fifth in the team standings with 102 points.

Knights junior Jacob Tighe led the way in scoring for the Knights taking first in the shot put with a throw of 13.75 meters (45’ 1”). Earning second place points were sophomore Payton Warrior in the long jump, 5.97m (19’ 5”) and Cash Hale in the triple jump, 11.20m (36’ 8”). Cash also scored third place points in the high jump, 1.57m (5’ 2”) and along with fellow sophomores Justin Schrock, Payton Warrior and his twin brother, Cruz finished third in the 4 X 2 relay with a time of 1:44.52. Cruz Hale and Warrior placed in the 200m respectively at fourth, 25.68 and sixth, 25.91. Tristan Keagle tacked on the final points for ALAH with a fifth place finish in the triple jump, 9.38 (30’ 8”) and eighth place in the 1600 meters, 6:05.77.

Other competitors for ALAH were:

60M: Cruz Hale, 7.75; Payton Warrior, 7.86; Cash Hale, 8.06; Daylon Doggett, 8.20; Justin Schrock, 8.24; Owen Herring, 8.67

200M: Justin Schrock, 27.61; Owen Herring, 29.10

Shot Put: Owen Hilton, 9.70m (31’ 10”); Brayan Martinez, 9.68m (31’ 9”); Kamden Morfey, 9.49m (31’ 2”)

The ALAH high school boys track and field team will compete at the annual EIU Boys Indoor Invitational on Saturday, March 2.