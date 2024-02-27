CGB Boys Open Track Season at Mt. Zion Indoor Meet

Bronco senior Dylan Howell leads after the first lap of the 800 meters last Friday at the indoor meet at Mt. Zion. Dylan would maintain his lead through all four laps to win the race in a time of 2:12.50.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement boys track team opened their 2024 season at the Mt. Zion Boys Indoor Mini Meet held at Mt. Zion’s field house on Friday, Feb. 23. The team took third behind Mt. Zion (130 points), and Pana (125) in the team standings with 122 points.

Taking first place in two events was junior Tyce Alumbaugh in the pole vault, 2.88m (9’5”) and in the triple jump, 11.46m (37’ 7”). Senior Dylan Howell also earned first place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:12.50. Besides Dylan’s first place in that event, teammates, junior Brayden Strack was seventh in 2:30.35 and junior J.P. Brewer, eighth, in 2:32.77. Strack and Brewer scored third (5:30.99) and fifth (5:33.62) respectively in the 1600 meters. In the 200 meters, sophomore Quintin Nevius, 25.47 was third and senior Cole Stoerger was eighth in 26.79. Junior Tyler Barnes ran 11.77 to finish third in the 60 meter hurdles. Rounding out the scoring for the Broncos was the 4 X 4 relay which took fourth with a time of 4:35.85.

Other Broncos competing on Friday were Quintin Nevius in the 200m (7.81) and in the long jump, junior Mason Conour 5.18m (17’) and Tyler Barnes 4.76 (15’ 7”).