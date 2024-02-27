 Skip to content

JUNIOR MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS

| |

2024 Pageant. In the Junior Miss division on Saturday evening five lovely young ladies competed for the title of 2024 Junior Miss A.L.A.H. Pictured in their formal-wear are Layla Beck, Katie Appleby, Addison Dixon, Kyndrie Carter and Lillian Evans.

Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News

Leave a Comment