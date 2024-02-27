JUNIOR MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS By Editor | February 27, 2024 | 0 2024 Pageant. In the Junior Miss division on Saturday evening five lovely young ladies competed for the title of 2024 Junior Miss A.L.A.H. Pictured in their formal-wear are Layla Beck, Katie Appleby, Addison Dixon, Kyndrie Carter and Lillian Evans. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MTZ school board renews Assistant Superintendent’s contract for five years February 27, 2024 | No Comments » MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » LITTLE MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » Bement School Board Discusses Upcoming Projects February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Meritorious Service Award in Education February 20, 2024 | No Comments »