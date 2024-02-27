 Skip to content

MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS

2024 Pageant. Five beautiful young women competed for the title of 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. last Saturday evening. Pictured in their evening gowns are Shelbey Grimsley, Addison Yeakel, Chloe Sadowski, Evanger Wiley, and Katheryn Perez.

