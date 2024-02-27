MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS By Editor | February 27, 2024 | 0 2024 Pageant. Five beautiful young women competed for the title of 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. last Saturday evening. Pictured in their evening gowns are Shelbey Grimsley, Addison Yeakel, Chloe Sadowski, Evanger Wiley, and Katheryn Perez. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MTZ school board renews Assistant Superintendent’s contract for five years February 27, 2024 | No Comments » JUNIOR MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » LITTLE MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » Bement School Board Discusses Upcoming Projects February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Meritorious Service Award in Education February 20, 2024 | No Comments »