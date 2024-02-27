MT ZION LADY BRAVES WRESTLING By Editor | February 27, 2024 | 0 Mt. Zion High School sophomore Sydney Cannon is shown standing on the 115 podium in the IHSA State Girls Final at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sydney finished in 4th place. Posted in News Highlights - Record Herald News, Sports - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Sadowski, Beck, and Wierman Crowned 2024 A.L.A.H. Royalty February 27, 2024 | No Comments » ALAH Girls Track Opens Season at Mt. Zion February 27, 2024 | No Comments » ALAH Boys Track and Field Start 2024 Season at Mt. Zion Indoor Meet February 27, 2024 | No Comments » CGB Boys Open Track Season at Mt. Zion Indoor Meet February 27, 2024 | No Comments » MTZ girls basketball season ends in Sectional Semis February 27, 2024 | No Comments »