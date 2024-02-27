MTZ boys basketball wins first regional championship since 2017

The 2023-2024 My. Zion boys basketball team with their 2024 Regional championship plaque. Front row, Chase Fink, Jacob Harvey, Lyncoln Koester, Makobi Adams, Connor Fox, Sam Driscoll, Tucker Burrus, Brayden Trimble, team assistant Valerie Affeldt and Assitant Coach Jay Driscoll. Back row, Head coach Dale Schuring, Landon Weigler, Connor Cuddy, Will Grohne, Owen Owens, Jc Anderson, Grant McAtee, Logan Auvil and Assitant coach Mike Greer.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Last year, sophomore Jc Anderson was unable to play in the regional final, due to a season-ending shoulder injury. The Braves went on to lose in the regional final on a last second shot against MacArthur. This year Anderson’s game-high 24 points and eight rebounds helped power the Braves to their first regional title in seven years defeating Champaign Central 72-39.

“It feels awesome, it was the first time we won in seven years,” Anderson said. “So to get to have this first trademark, this first goal of many goals in this postseason run It feels great. We have to stick together and keep playing as a team and no one on this team has an ego and that’s what will carry us the farthest.”

Head coach Dale Schuring offered a similar thought to Anderson.

“This is the first one (regional championship) since 2017,” Coach Schuring said. We have been building towards this for three to four years and then we finally got there and got the job done in convincing fashion. It’s something to be proud of because these things aren’t easy to do at all.”

The game was scoreless in the opening two minutes of the game. Aidyn Beck of Central broke the scoring open nailing the three-pointer. The Braves answered back when Sam Driscoll found Grant McAtee who nailed the three-pointer.

Beck nailed another three-pointer to put the Maroons up 6-3. Driscoll then found Anderson for a layup and then Lyncoln Koester set Anderson up the next time down for the Braves that put them up 7-6. Koester then finished with a layup of his own to put the Braves up 9-6.

Beck nailed his third three-pointer of the game that tied the game at 9-9. The Braves’ defense made a stop and Driscoll grabbed the rebound and found McAtee for a driving layup that put the Braves up 11-9. Koester made a layup to put the Braves up 13-9.

Koester went on to nail a three-pointer and got Owen Owens going with a layup that helped give the Braves an 18-13 end of first quarter lead.

“It’s something we’ve talked about multiple times this year,” Coach Schuring said. “These kids are such smart basketball players that we come in with a game plan and they know what they have to do. But it takes a while on the floor to adjust what the other team is doing at the time and they always seem to make those adjustments and shut people down. And obviously we’ve got the fire power at the other end to get some points on the board while we’re shutting people down too.”

The Braves’ continued to gain momentum when Koester buried a three-pointer to start the second quarter that started a 28-7 second quarter run for the Braves. That second quarter run put the Braves up 46-20 at halftime and secured their regional championship.

The Braves improved to 32-1 overall. This week the Braves will face Rochester in the sectional semifinal at Lincoln at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of MacArthur and Sacred Heart Griffin in the sectional final on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We are going to give them time off, first of all, because at this point in the season, rest is more important than most of the things we can do on the floor,” Coach Schuring said. “We have a couple days to repair next week. So we’ll rest them up and then get them focused again, game by game. And if it’s Chatham first, then that’s what we’ll focus on and work for whoever’s after that, if we’re coaching up to win that first one.”