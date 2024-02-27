MTZ school board renews Assistant Superintendent’s contract for five years

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met on February 20 and approved a multi-year contract for Assistant Superintendent Brian Rhoades and one-year contracts for administrative staff.

Assistant Superintendent Rhoades contract will last from 2024-2029. One year administrative contracts were awarded to Principal Justin Johnson, Principal Julie Marquardt, Principal Randy Thacker, Principal Heather Ethell, Director of Curriculum and Technology William Rocky and Special Education Administrator Renea Smith.

The School Board also approved:

-The review and release of executive session minutes prior to February 2025.

-The destruction and disposal of Verbatim recordings prior to August 2022.

The next school board meeting will be on March 19 at 6:30 p.m.