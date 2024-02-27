MTZ village board approves solicitor provisions and yield sign

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion village board met on February 20 and approved the new solicitor provisions and a yield sign at the intersection of Ashland Drive and Alexander Drive.

The past door to door solicitation hours were 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. The only option residents currently have for opting out of receiving solicitor visits is to post a “No Solicitors’’ sign on their front door.

The changes are: Limiting solicitation hours from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. or sunset (whichever comes first) Monday-Friday and 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. And Incorporating the Mt. Zion police department’s “No Knock Registry”. This would allow officers to issue citations to solicitors who approach residences whose occupants have given prior notice they do not wish to receive visits from solicitors.

These changes were reviewed by the Village Attorney. He does not believe them to be overly restrictive and feels they are in line with previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings regarding First Amendment Rights of Solicitors.

This ordinance applies only to commercial solicitors and does not pertain to not-for- profit fundraisers, religious organizations, or political candidates.

The village board approved installing a yield sign at the southeast corner of the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Alexander Drive. The village has received multiple requests from residents within the neighborhood that vehicles are not properly yielding at this intersection and feel a sign would help. Public Works will begin installing the sign this week.

The Village board also approved:

-Consideration and action on Resolution No. 2024-1 A Resolution Authorizing the Amendment of An Investment Policy in Accordance with the Local Government Investment Policy Act for the Village of Mt. Zion.

-Consideration and action on Resolution No. 2024-2 a resolution for Maintenance Under the Illinois Highway code – Motor Fuel Tax.

-Consideration and action on Ordinance 2024-5 An Ordinance Declaring a Surplus Revenue in the Mt. Zion Route 121 TIF District I / Special Tax Allocation Fund for Tax Year 2022 Payable in 2023.

The next village board meeting will be held on March 18 at 5:15 p.m.