Sadowski, Beck, and Wierman Crowned 2024 A.L.A.H. Royalty

NEW 2024 MISS A.L.A.H. ROYALTY CROWNED. The 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. pageant was held on Saturday, February 24 at Penn Station in downtown Arthur. Pictured is (front row) 2024 Junior Miss Congeniality Addison Dixon, 2024 Junior Miss 1st Runner-Up Katie Appleby, 2024 Junior Miss A.L.A.H. Layla Beck; 2024 Little Miss A.L.A.H. Reese Wierman; and 2023 Little Miss A.L.A.H. Harper Hale. (Back row) 2023 Junior Miss Emeline Greathouse, 2023 Miss A.L.A.H. Regann Bowles, 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. Chloe Sadowski; 2024 Miss 1st Runner-Up Evanger Wiley, and 2024 Miss Congeniality Addison Yeakel.

The 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. pageant, sponsored by the Arthur Area Association of Commerce and the Atwood Chamber of Commerce, was held Saturday, February 24 at Penn Station in downtown Arthur before a packed house.

Winning the title of 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. was Chloe Sadowski. Chloe is 17 years of age and the daughter of Devon and Erin Miller of Arthur. She is a senior at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School and was sponsored by M & E Woodcrafts.

Evanger Wiley, 18, daughter of Toby and Beth Wiley of Arthur was 1st Runner-Up and Frenchie’s Boutique was her sponsor.

Miss Congeniality went to Addison Yeakel, 17, daughter of Jason and Tiffany Yeakel of Arthur, sponsored by C.H.I. Overhead Doors.

Other contestants included Shelbey Grimsley, 15, daughter of Justin and Tiffany Grimsley of Arthur, sponsored by Honn Family Farms and Katheryn Perez, 17, daughter of Nick and Meredith Perez of Arthur, sponsored by Yoder’s Kitchen.

Capturing the title of 2024 Jr. Miss A.L.A.H. was Layla Beck. Layle is the 13-year-old daughter of Bobby and Erin Beck of Atwood. She was sponsored by Ainsley’s Birthday Bags.

Katie Appleby,13, daughter of Andy and Misty Appleby of Atwood was 1st Runner-Up and her sponsor was John Davis State Farm.

Junior Miss Congeniality went to Addison Dixon, 13, daughter of Cortnee Hack and Calvin McCollom of Hammond, sponsored by Top Knot Pet Grooming.

Other contestants included Kyndrie Carter, 12, daughter of JJ and Erica Carter from Arthur, sponsored by Kayla Hodge in Memory of Melissa Bernius and Lillian Evans, 14-year-old daughter of Bruce Evans and Casey Evans of Atwood, sponsored by La Cascada Mexican Grill.

The title of 2024 Little Miss A.L.A.H. was won by Reese Wierman. Reese is the 6-year-old daughter of Justin and Andrea Wierman of Atwood and was sponsored by Visual Image Salon.

Other Little Miss contestants included Helena Benner of Atwood, four-year-old daughter of Cory and Ashley Benner, sponsored by C.H.I. Overhead Doors; Caroline Fleming of Atwood, five-year-old daughter of Mitch and Lesley Fleming, sponsored by her family; Myla Oye of Arthur, four-year-old daughter of Charlie and Casey Oye, sponsored by Oye’s Hardware; and Sydney Cherry of Atwood, 4-year-old daughter of Ryan and Paige Cherry, sponsored by TT Rebar.

Little Miss contestant Myla Oye was the top seller for raffle tickets with 201 tickets sold. Winners included Anna Marie Nicole, Joni Moody, Erin Kiger, Steve Suding, Linda Yeakel, Mit Appleby, MyLynda Webb, Julie Leonard, Kendra Pence and Lynn Marner.

Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening was 2020-2021 Miss A.L.A.H. Emma Lee.