Irene Wattjes

Irene Marie Wattjes, 83, of Tuscola, IL and formerly of Nokomis, IL passed away Saturday, March 2nd at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Irene was the eldest daughter of the late Herbert and Temple Schmedeke of Harvel, IL. She was born in Hillsboro, IL on April 8th, 1940.

Irene was raised on the Schmedeke family farm in Harvel, IL. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church of Harvel on May 12th, 1940, and she was later confirmed on April 11th, 1954. Irene and Harold I. Wattjes were joined in holy matrimony on November 12th, 1959, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together. Irene was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church congregation and Ladies Aid of Tuscola, IL. She was also known for her service as the President of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).

Irene worked at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for 6 years as a cook, and after her and her husband relocated to Tuscola, she later worked at Monical’s in Tuscola for 13 years until she retired in 2007. She loved baking sweets, playing cards, collecting salt and pepper shakers and magnets wherever her and Harold traveled together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, and her daughter Rita A. Wattjes of Tuscola, IL and formerly Nokomis, IL.

She is survived by her youngest son Dennis and daughter-in-law Paula Wattjes, granddaughters Alesia (Michael) Haslett and Rebecca Wattjes all of Nokomis and Witt, IL, and eldest son Darrell and daughter-in-law Michelle Wattjes, grandchildren: Dawn (Richard) Tungate, Michael Wattjes, and Heather Alarcon Wattjes, as well as, great grandchildren Destiny and Ethan all of Columbus, IN.

She is also survived by brother Don (Karen) Schmedeke, sister Janet Bergman, sister-in-law Glinda Klim, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Nokomis on Saturday, March 9th from 1-3pm with funeral services and graveside burial to immediately follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church cemetery for her and her daughter Rita. Dinner will be provided after services at the St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Memorials can be directed to Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home on behalf of the family at this difficult time.