100 People Who Care hold meeting, hear from grant recipients

Mitch Wilson, PE teacher at ALAH shared how the grant money he received from the Education Foundation was used in his strength and conditioning classes at the high school.



Gabrielle Morrow, preschool teacher in Lovington shared how grant money from the Education Foundation was used to give her students a unique experience.

Shareholders in the 100 People Who Care group met on Monday, February 26 at Los Gallos in downtown Arthur.

The 24 people present at the meeting enjoyed a meal and some time visiting and then heard from Gabrielle Morrow and Mitch Wilson, two of the Foundation’s grant recipients.

Each spring teachers apply for grants from the Foundation for items for their classroom or other special projects that otherwise would have to come out of the teachers’ pockets.

Gabrielle Morrow is the preschool teacher in Lovington. She shared how she used the grant money to take her students to Aikman Wildlife Park last fall.

She related how much they were able to take in everything from the petting zoo, to a wagon ride to the dinosaur museum and all other aspects of the park. Many of these children might not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Aikmans.

They rode the school bus to Aikmans which was also a treat for many as most don’t ride the bus to school. Parents were also invited to come along and all 24 students had at least one family member with them. The group totaled around 75 people with students, parents and a few younger siblings. They also had a picnic lunch at Eberhardt.

Gabrielle shared that it was a very special day and experience for all and hopes to be able to provide this or a similar opportunity for her students in the future.

Mitch Wilson is a PE teacher, driver’s ed instructor and assistant football coach at ALAH High School. He used his grant money for equipment for the weight room.

At ALAH students are given the choice to take a regular physical education class or the strength and conditioning class. While many participants in this class are on one of ALAH’s sports teams, he also has other students who enjoy the class for the experience it provides. He shared that he has seen a lot of improvement in the student body’s fitness over the last two years he has been at our high school.

He already has 130 students signed up for the strength and conditioning class next year. Also there are new dry erase boards in place in the old gym to keep track of the different records for the strength and conditioning classes and these list the all time top ten for areas such as bench press, squats, broad jump, etc.

Both Gabrielle and Mitch expressed their appreciation to the Education Foundation for the grant money enabling them to do more for their students.

100 People Who Care is a fundraising arm of the District #305 Education Foundation. While we very much appreciate those who have become shareholders in this effort we would also love to see more participation. The commitment is $200 per year. If we were able to actually get 100 People we would raise $20,000 which would go a long way toward supporting our students, faculty and schools. For more information about 100 People, contact Marty Yeakel at mkyeakel@gmail.com or call 217-543-2375.

The District #305 Education Foundation works with local businesses, alumni and community groups to complement and enhance the educational opportunities of students attending schools in the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond. Tax-deductible donations through the foundation provide educational enrichment programs, services and activities.

For more information or to make a donation: Contact Shannon Cheek at 301 East Columbia, Arthur, Illinois 61911 Phone: 217-543-2511, Email: randall.rod@gmail.com. District #305 Education Foundation and 100 People Who Care also have facebook pages. Webpage: u-knighted.org.