ALAH High School National Honor Society Inducts Sixteen New Members

ALAH NHS INDUCTION CEREMONY. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high school held their annual National Honor Society induction ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the high school. Sixteen new members were added to the fifteen members already in the organization. Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard was the keynote speaker for the event. She along with the group’s sponsor, Chantell Benedict are pictured here with the 2024 ALAH National Honor Society. First row: Lillian Edwards, Claire Seal, Kendall Burdick, Kaylee Thompson, Trooper Tracy Lillard, Evanger Wiley, Lucy Wilber, Hannah Carter* and ALAH NHS Sponsor Chantell Benedict. Second row: Avery Alexander*, Olivia Binion*, Savannah Butcher*, Chloe Custer*, Brooklyn Gingerich*, Lily Vanda*, Addison Yeakel, and Mackenzie Condill. Third row: Cruz Hale*, Lucas Butcher*, Tristan Keagle*,Karaline Vanausdoll*, Kimberly Krutsinger*, Abigail Miller*, Dylan Price and Danaysha Stutzman. Fourth row: Anna Rawlins*, Skyler Vorck*, Maddix Stirrett*, Emmalee Nall, Layla Deel, Alayna Plank, Maggie Benedict and Sara Herschberger. (*2024 inductees)

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School National Honor Society held the 2024 induction ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the high school. NHS President Kendall Burdick opened the ceremony welcoming the inductees, current members, faculty, parents, families, and friends. She mentioned that this school has been inducting members since 1961.

NHS Vice President Claire Seal introduced the keynote speaker for the event, Illinois State Police Recruitment Section Social Media Liaison Tracy Lilliard.

Trooper Lilliard spoke to the group, in a humorous way, about her family and her journey in becoming a state police officer from the time she was in fifth grade to the present. She told of getting her dream job, only to find that she couldn’t pass the lifting test to attain it. But she didn’t give up, persevered and as of March 4 this year she will celebrate 24 years with the Illinois State Police. Her main focus for the students was “to be a good human being” and follow the principles of integrity, service, pride and leadership. Trooper Lilliard expanded on each of these with some personal experiences and stories and closed with “to be successful, do all the things that got you here. Don’t be afraid of failure, believe in your capacity to succeed, and have an unwavering resolution to succeed.” She said she was blessed to talk to people and appreciated the opportunity to speak at this ceremony.

President Burdick spoke of some of the recent service projects done by the group, Blessings Bags and Haircuts for the Holidays and then introduced some of the current members who each lit a candle and spoke about the Four Pillars of National Honor Society. NHS Treasurer Kaylee Thompson spoke on Scholarship; Lucy Wilber, Service; Secretary Evanger Wiley, Leadership; and Lillian Edwards, Character.

President Burdick then led the 2024 inductees in the National Honor Society pledge and presented the group to the audience. Each new member was called up to receive a certificate from Kendall and congratulations from officers Evanger, Kaylee, their Adviser Chantell Benedict, ALAH High School Principal Mrs. Steffanie Seegmiller, Arthur CUSD #305 Superintendent Mr. Shannon Cheek, and Assistant Principal Mr. Nathan Seal.

Mrs. Seegmiller then gave congratulatory remarks to the new National Honor Society members telling them it was a huge accomplishment to be here this evening. They should follow the 4 Pillars throughout life and take them seriously and she has more faith in this group to have the power to make a difference, telling them “You can change our world here and then go out and change the world!” “Congratulations and strive for excellence in everything you do!”

VP Claire Seal thanked their sponsor Chantelle Benedict and the induction ceremony planning committee for their work in preparing for the ceremony.

President Burdick closed the ceremony and invited everyone to stay for cake and punch and to congratulate the new members.