ALAH Knights Girls and Boys Track and Field Competes at Charleston High School Indoor Invite

Knights Girls 4 X 8 Relay Sets Record. From left to right Morgan Casteel, Kimberly Krutsinger, Ruby Burton, and Josie Carrillo ran the 4 X 800 meter relay at the Charleston High School Indoor Invite on Friday, March 1 at Eastern Illinois University. Their time of 11:29.99 established a new ALAH girls’ indoor record for that event. The competition at the meet was very good with 59 schools of all sizes competing.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high school girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the annual Charleston High School Invite held at the field house on the campus of Eastern Illinois University on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2. There were 59 schools entered in the meet with no class size divisions, so competition was very tough. Many events were limited to just one entry per school except for a few that saw as many as 81 competitors.

The girls’ events were held on Friday and the ALAH girls posted some very good results. The Knights set new indoor school records with Kimberly Krutsinger lowering her previous record in the 1600 meter run to 6:11.23; Morgan Casteel set a new indoor record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:44.03. Kimberly and Morgan combined with Ruby Burton and Josie Carrillo to establish a new mark in the 4 X 800 meter relay in a time of 11:29.99.

Other Knights in the girls’ competition were in the 60M dash, Skyler Graham, 8.83 and Grace Romine, 8.91; 200M, Summer Melton, 30.66; 400M, Brookelynn Peeler 1:13.71; 800M, Lily Vanda, 3:07.16; 1600M, Embrey Reardon, 6:35.72; 60M Hurdles, Cassidy Rohacs, 11.50 and Dalilah Mendoza, 12.49; 4 X 200M Relay, Skyler Vorck, Skyler Graham, Grace Romine and Brookelynn Peeler, 2:00.78; and the 4 X 400M Relay of Ruby Burton, Morgan Casteel, Josie Carrillo, and Lily Vanda, 4:44.35. Field competitors were Long Jump, Summer Melton 13’ 1.5” and Shot Put, Addison Yeakel, 29’ 1”.

The boys went to Eastern on Saturday, March 2 for their competition. Junior Jacob Tighe scored points in the shot put with his third place finish with his best throw of that competition being 46’ 0.25”.

Other athletes competing for the Knights boys team were 60M, Cruz Hale, 7.71 and Cash Hale, 7.96; 200M, Cruz Hale, 25.35; 400M, Owen Herring, 1:04.69; 800M, Tristan Keagle, 2:50.85; 1600M, Tristan Keagle, 6:33.62; 60M Hurdles, Brennon Hutson, 10.78 and Easton Frederick, 10.85; 4 X 200M Relay, Justin Schrock, Cash and Cruz Hale, and Daylon Doggett, 1:44.71; and the 4 X 400M Relay, Cash and Cruz Hale, Brennon Hutson and Easton Frederick, 3:56.05. In the field events besides Jacob were High Jump, Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 2”; and Triple Jump, Cash Hale, 35’ 3”

The boys were to compete at Mt. Zion on Wednesday, March 6 and both boys and girls teams would be in action at the University of Illinois Armory in the Rantoul High School Invitational on Saturday, March 9.