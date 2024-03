ALAH Jr. High Volleyball

Feb. 26 IESA 7th Grade Regional Semi-Finals vs. Paris Mayo

Paris Mayo seventh grade defeated ALAH 25-16, 26-28, 25-18

This game ended the ALAH seventh grade volleyball season.

Mar. 2 IESA 8th Grade Regional vs Tuscola East Prairie

ALAH defeated Tuscola East Prairie 25-19, 25-11

The ALAH eighth grade team advances to the IESA Regional Semi-Final vs. Sullivan at Tuscola East Prairie.