ALAH to perform The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

SPRING MUSICAL. The ALAH Drama Club will be performing “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” this weekend in east gym of the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. Pictured is cast and crew members (front row) Josie Carrillo, Zoe Taylor, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Jesus Corona, Brooklyn Matheny, Chloe Schable, Ben Johnson and Steven Harris. (Back row) Kadense Turnbow, Colton Taylor, Anna Rawlins, Chloe Custer, Zach Snyder, Cash Hale, Evan Fowler, Sarah Rogers, Ryan Malin, Kayla Johnson, Ashby Coblentz, Perla Juarez-Cuevas, John Taylor and Kat Perez.

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Drama Club is putting on its spring musical this weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 10 at the high school. Fifteen student actors are in the cast of this action-packed mythical adventure.

The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical, is one of the popular young adult Percy Jackson book series by Rick Riordan, with a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki .

The musical follows young teen Percy Jackson as he finds out that he is a “half-blood” or half-Greek god, half-human. He goes on an epic quest to rescue his mother and return Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt. This show is packed with catchy songs, humor, and action-packed battle scenes.

The show first appeared Off-Broadway in 2014 and after two U.S. tours it moved to Broadway in 2019.

Members of the cast include Evan Fowler as Percy Jackson, Sarah Rogers as Annabeth, Cash Hale as Grover, Zach Snyder as Luke, Minotaur and Ensemble, Ryan Malin as Mr. Brunner aka Chiron, Ares and Ensemble, Kayla Johnson as Sally Jackson and Ensemble, Chloe Custer as Clarisse and Ensemble, Kat Perez as Mr. D aka Dionysus, Mrs. Dodds, Mozart and Ensemble, Anna Rawlins as Katie, Bianca and Ensemble, Ashby Coblentz as Silena, Charon, Newscaster and Ensemble, Jaidyn Edwards as Oracle, Thallia and Ensemble, Colton Taylor as Hades, Kronos, Farmer, Bus Driver and Ensemble, Perla Juarez-Cuevas as Aunty Em aka Medusa, Train Conductor, Squirrel, DJ Cerberus and Ensemble, Josh Taylor as Poseidon, Percy’s Stepdad, Greyhound Passenger #2, Kurt Cobain, DJ Cerberus and Ensemble, and Kadense Turnbow as Echidna, Janis Joplin, Greyhound Passenger #1, DJ Cerberus, and Ensemble.

Musical director for the show is Ethyan DeLaughter. Student Director is Brooklyn Matheny, Stage Manager Jesus Corona, Assistant Stage Manager Colton Taylor and Choreographer Chloe Schable. Other student crew members include Steven Harris, Cassidy Rohacs, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Embrey Reardon, Josie Carrillo, Zoe Taylor and Brookelynn Peeler

Tickets will be sold at the door and they are $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for students and seniors.