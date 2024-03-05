Atwood Chamber Event Dates Set

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The Atwood Chamber of Commerce set yearly event dates at their regular meeting on February 21. The dates are as follows:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 23-10:30 a.m.

Spring Garage Sales: Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27

First Baptist Church of Atwood Summer Concert Series: Dates TBD

30th Apple Dumpling Festival: Friday & Saturday, August 16 & 17

Fall Garage Sales: Friday & Saturday, September 13 & 14

Halloween Festivities: Sunday, October 27

Christmas Festivities: Saturday, December 7

More information will be forthcoming closer to each event. Other events may be added throughout the year.

Chamber members attending voted to keep the officers the same for the year: President Stephanie Wierman; Vice President Cindy Cordts; Secretary Doris Elmore; and Treasurer Alora Murphy.

Anyone interested in being a chamber member should contact one of the officers listed above or any chamber member.