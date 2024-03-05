Cerro Gordo BOE holds February Meeting

By JANE HENRICKS

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the auditorium.

The students of the month were announced: Miranda Miller, 6th grade; Kyra McCauley, 8th grade; Brendan Puckett, HS; Mya King, HS.

Junior High/High School resource teacher Vanessa Gower was honored as this month’s Crystal Apple Award teacher of the month.

After the executive session, the board hired Carina Rodriguez as the assistant softball coach, Cody Sheets as the junior high boys’ track coach, and Jared Schonert as an unpaid assistant for track.

The board also approved the January and February minutes, as well as the financial reports, including the February bills totaling $190,083.51.

Superintendent Emily Wiedner began the administrative reports announcing the consistent effort of completing the 5Essentials survey. She mentioned that administratively the idea of using a program from BoShue to handle human resource routines is being investigated.

BLDD gave an estimate of $200,000 for the old junior high roof project. This project will be on hold as the administration continues to look at all options.

Antifreeze had to be added to the chiller in the elementary building. The concrete project has been completed.

The district is collecting a list of maintenance issues that can be tended to during the summer.

A calendar proposal should be presented by the next meeting.

The administration will also have all teacher evaluations completed by the next meeting. The district is still looking for substitutes.

Elementary principal Jodi Neaveill reported testing and assessment dates. She commended Yvette Casner for earning a grant for classroom books.

Neaveill also thanked the Cerro Gordo Women’s Club for donating board games for inside recess days and clothes for clothing mishaps.

The Oakley Brick Church also donated sweatpants, acknowledged Neaveill.

The state compliance audit report went well. Superintendent Wiedner complimented Neaveill and her staff for the efficiency and thorough nature of the report.

Junior High/ High school Principal Brandon Willard reported that sophomore Hayden Rice was selected by the University of Illinois to sing the National Anthem when needed. So far, Hayden has performed at 2 gymnastic meets and 1 tennis match.

Senior Addie Cripe was selected as the Council of Arts Student of the Month. Addie is also working on a mural next to the inside concession stand.

Ms. Meade and her classes have presented lessons to the elementary students as the chicks hatched this week. Eleven out of 20 chickens hatched successfully.

Ms. McCleery took several students to the regional cake decorating competition. The group will continue to compete at the state competition.

The Kirby Medical Center has been conducting CrossFit sessions for all PE classes. This program will expand next year to teaching junior high students how to prepare healthy meals.

Guidance counselor Probst organized a Smarkle Club that encouraged Valentine’s spirit around the school.

Ms. McCleery’s FCCLA Club celebrated FCCLA week with many activities: treating teachers with Del’s popcorn packages, helping teachers after school, encouraging all to wear red, and conducting an ice cream sundae fundraiser.

Everyone is looking forward to the Student/Staff basketball game. Students and staff from Bement were invited to participate. Mr. Pritchard did a great job organizing this event.

The cans used as the entry fee will be donated to the Lord’s Storehouse, and any money donated will be given to someone in need.

Mr. Vogel led another successful blood drive, netting 31 units, which earned the school a $250 scholarship. An anonymous person donated 10-15 restored bicycles for students to use.

During the unfinished business of the meeting, the board approved the abatement of the working cash fund by $490,000, the transfer of the abatement amount to the operations and maintenance fund, in addition to the transfer of $315,000 to the capital projects fund.

Superintendent Wiedner updated the progress of the Marshall Estate. The estimated amount the school will receive could be $750.000. The interest of this amount will be directed to establish scholarships for the valedictorian and salutatorian each year.

The board ended the meeting with the approval of the Quality Network Solutions contract.

The meeting was then adjourned.