CGB senior Dylan Howell (3) comes around the curve into the backstretch in the 3200 meter run at the Charleston High School Indoor Invite on Saturday, Mar. 2. Dylan would finish in seventh place with a time of 10:21.37 out of a stellar field of athletes from schools of all sizes as there were no class divisions for this meet. The CGB boys track and field team will next be in competition on Wednesday, March 6 at Mt. Zion.