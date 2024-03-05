Church pays off student meal debts

By David Porter

The Tuscola School Board got schooled by the Scholastic Bowl team on Thursday. The team challenged the Board to a competition. After Darold Spillman was first to put points up by answering a question about Mozart, Superintendent Gary Alexander jokingly declared the game over and thanked the students for coming.

The big news of the night was a donation of nearly $10,000 from the First Christian Church in Tuscola to pay overdue student lunch fees at all three schools. Alexander singled out the church for the contribution, which was not its first time paying off lunch debts.

