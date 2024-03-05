MTZ boys basketball wins first sectional title since 2004

MT. ZION BOYS BASKETBALL WINS SECTIONAL TITLE. The 2023-2024 Mt. Zion Boys basketball team after winning their first sectional championship in 20 years defeating MacArthur 61-48. Front row, Team manager Thomas Kanemaru, Jacob Harvey, Makobi Adams, Chase Fink, Lyncoln Koester, Sam Driscoll, Connor Fox, Brayden Trimble, Team manager Valerie Affeldt and Assistant Coach Jay Driscoll. Back row, Athletic Trainer Dustin Fink, Grant McAtee, Landon Weigler, Will Grohne, Jc Anderson, Owen Owens, Connor Cuddy, Tucker Burrus, Logan Auvil, Assistant Coach Mike Greer and Head Coach Dale Schuring.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Timely three-point shooting from junior Sam Driscoll (four-of-six), a first half key scoring and second half key defensive stops from senior Grant McAtee (12 points and three steals) and a game-high 18 points from junior Brayden Trimble powered the Mt. Zion boys basketball team to its first sectional championship since 2004, defeating MacArthur 61-48.

“I don’t know how it hit them, but it’s certainly very satisfying and gratifying for all the work that they put in and all the time we spent together trying to get here and get to the next step,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “I am super proud of the kids. They certainly laid it on the line tonight. effort, hustle, they were just phenomenal.”

At the end of the first quarter, the Generals held a 13-11 lead. Trimble made the hussle play and found McAtee cutting for the layup. On the next possession Trimble found Driscoll who buried the first Braves’ three-pointer of the game. McAtee scored four more points to push the

Braves to a 9-0 third quarter run and gave the Braves a 20-13 lead.

“A lot’s going through my head right now,” McAtee said. “I’m so excited for this team. been through a lot as a group, especially the senior class and some of the juniors. They came in as freshmen, and we knew that they were going to be good. And they just continue to put their head down and work. With Lyncoln, Brayden, and Sam, they kind of changed this program around. Guys like me, Owen, and then JC coming up at a younger age, kind of helped in that process, but the three creating a foundation for this program has been vital.

McAtee continued “That’s (first half scoring and second half defense) just doing what you could do. In games like this, the game kind of goes out of your mind in some place. So you just gotta go hard and just trust your instincts. And as a group, we have great chemistry. So we just play together.”

King Dees made the putback layup for the Generals to end the Braves’ run. MJ Murphy and Stevie Tatum followed with baskets that helped regain the lead for the Generals 22-20.

McAtee found Driscoll who buried his second three-pointer to put the Braves up 23-22. Murphy went on a scoring tear scoring another mid-rang basket and then getting the steal to put the Generals up 26-23.

Trimble nailed the tying three-pointer and then as time expired on the clock, Driscoll rose and buried his third three-pointer of the night as the Braves’ took a 29-26 halftime lead.

“This is everything to me,” Driscoll said. “We have to keep it rolling and it is something you dream about. Myself, Lyncoln (Koester), Bub (Jc Anderson) and Brayden (Trimble), playing in the front yard, playing on the floor, it’s everything.In those big moments, I’m just trying to stay calm, be composed, be a leader, and find my teammates.”

In the third quarter, scoring was at a standstill in the opening minutes. Tatum grabbed an offensive rebound that cut the Braves’ lead to 29-28 with the putback. Koester answered with a finish at the rim to put the Braves up 31-28. Murphy countered by scoring four straight points for the Generals and Koester and Trimble scored a basket a piece for the Braves to lead 35-32.

McAtee then made one of his three crucial steals of the second half. McAtee made the steal and found Owen Owens for a layup that put the Braves up 37-32. A Trimble block and Koester steal helped keep the Generals’ offense contained.

Murphy made another layup and then found Dees for the finish at the rim plus the foul. Dees’ missed the free-throw, but cut the Braves lead to 39-38. A Koester layup put the Braves up 41-38 with one quarter left to play.

Anderson and Koester got a putback layups, Trimble and Anderson each made a block and then McAtee made two crucial steals that helped contain the Generals

“They bought in and they believe that for us to be successful, we have to defend, we have to rebound and when we get the opportunities, we have to run,” Coach Schuring said. “And they certainly worked their tails off tonight on both ends. They handled the adjustments we had to make during the game very well. They were just locked in and gave it their all physically mentally and emotionally and it paid off and they certainly deserve to celebrate this stuff.”

Murphy buried a three-pointer to cut the Braves lead to 47-42. Driscoll then made the steal and found McAtee who finished at the rim and then Driscoll buried his fourth-three pointer and the dagger that put the Braves up 52-42.

The Braves improved to 34-1 overall and will face Centralia (32-2) in the Super-Sectional. The game will be in Springfield at The Bank of Springfield Center and tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the IHSA 3A State Championship Semifinal.

“We’ll try and rest them tomorrow,” Coach Schuring said. “Put together a game plan, get a short, light, hopefully very focused practice in on Sunday and be ready to go play on Monday and hopefully we’ll come out with a great effort and execute on both ends of the floor and come away with a victory.”