Pinewood Derby By Jaclyn | March 5, 2024 | 0 VILLA GROVE SCOUTS held their annual Pinewood Derby. Winners are, from left, Roman Renfrow, second place; Samuel Oberg, first place; and Aiden Richardson, third place.