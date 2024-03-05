Roberta Diane McDaniel, 71, of Bethany, died at 1:40 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Roberta was born April 18, 1952 in Decatur, the daughter of Robert M. and Clara June Jay McMillan. She married William McDaniel in Bethany on January 30, 1972; they had celebrated 52 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with Brother Gwain Bevis officiating. Burial will follow in the Marrowbone Twp Cemetery in Bethany. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Bill McDaniel of Bethany; 2 sons, Forrest (Meridith) McDaniel of Lovington; William “BJ” (Debbie) McDaniel of Effingham; one brother, Doug (Sandy) McMillan of Arcola; two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Johnson of Greenwood, Indiana; Susan (Jeff) Maxwell of Tuscola; sister-in-law, Arletta Robbins of Bethany; her beloved dog, Sammie; 11 grandchildren, Paige (Alex) McDaniel, Alec (Jaelynn) McDaniel, Dalton McDaniel, Kaylee McDaniel, Kyle McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, Makala McDaniel, Brileigh (Seth) Mayes, Matthew (Morgan) Noble, Dawson (Casy) Noble, Mikinsi Noble; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby McMillan and sister, Anita Finch.

Roberta graduated from Arthur High School Class of 1970. She was a custodian for the Arthur School District for 26 years and worked as an EMT on the ambulance for 7 years.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Moultrie County Humane Society.

