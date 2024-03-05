Seal unanimous first team all-LPC; Moore first team unanimous for boys LPC

By Mike Monahan

The Lincoln Prairie Conference has released both boys and girls basketball teams for the 2023-24 seasons.

On the girls’ side Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s Claire Seal was a unanimous first team all-conference selection for the 19-13 Knights, who finished fourth in the conference at 8-3. Also named to the unanimous first team was Cerro Gordo/Bement Haylei Simpson, who helped the Lady Broncos go 18-13 overall and 6-4 in the conference, good for fifth place.

On the boys’ side Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s Connor Nettles was on the first team for the 11-19 overall (5-6 in the conference, good for sixth place) squad, while named unanimous first team was Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Tyson Moore who helped the Broncos go 13-19 overall and 4-7 in the LPC, good for eighth place.

2023-24 Lincoln Prairie Conference girls basketball team

First team

Kacie Sisk, jr., Arcola*; Jacey Kessler, sr., Arcola; Claire Seal, sr., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond*; Haylei Simpson, sr., Cerro Gordo/Bement*; Alyssa Dittamore, fr., Cumberland; Kiley Dyer, sr., Sullivan; Addison Minor, jr., Sullivan; Josie Armstrong, sr., Tri-County*

*-unanimous selection

Second team

Kelsey Moore, sr., Arcola; Pyper Jones, fr., Argenta-Oreana; Caroline Hill, sr., Cerro Gordo/Bement; Katelyn Shoemaker, sr., Cumberland; Rissa Montgomery, sr., Okaw Valley; Erin Harris, fr., Okaw Valley; Shae Ellis, jr., Sullivan; Kenize Hales, sr., Tri-County

Honorable mention

Skye Tieman, sr., Cerro Gordo/Bement; Jade Carr, so., Cumberland; Brooklyn Powell, fr., Heritage; Emiily Miller, jr., Sullivan; JoBella Crafton, jr., Villa Grove

2023-24 Lincoln Prairie Conference boys basketball team

First team

Tyson Moore, sr., Cerro Gordo/Bement*; Jalynn Flowers, sr., Argenta-Oreana*; Connor Nettles, sr., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Brett Bushue, sr., Sullivan; Braden Phillips, jr., Arcola; Jackson Miller, sr., Arocla; Layne Rund, sr. Villa Grove; Gibson Dickens, sr., Okaw Valley; Braden Montgopmery, sr, Okaw Valley

*Unanimous selection

Second team

Gerardo Alanis, sr., Arcola; Colin Michaels, sr, Blue Ridge; Rylan White, so., Heritage; Ethan Mahan, sr., Argenta-Oreana; Jayce Parsons, sr., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Dirk Lane, sr., Sullivan; Tanner Thomas, jr, Arcola; Lukas Shadwick, jr., Villa Grove

Honorable mention

Will Fuson, so. Cerro Gordo/Bement; Chase Logue, sr., Argenta-Oreana; Zach Harmon, so., Cumberland; Dylan Miller, sr., Okaw Valley; Isaac Price, jr., Blue Ridge