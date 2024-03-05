 Skip to content

Thomas helps Arcola to sweet 16

Christ our Rock Lutheran scored final nine points to end Arcola’s basketball season

By Mike Monahan

EFFINGHAM – Feb. 27 the Arcola boys’ basketball team accomplished something that had only happened two other times in program history and that was to advance to the Sweet 16. The Purple Riders did so with a 56-44 victory over Webber, a school that is located in Bluford and a team that finished 30-4.

Arcola junior Tanner Thomas (12) drives the lane and goes in for a layup between defenders from Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in the 1A IHSA sectional championship game played on Friday, March 1 at Effingham St. Anthony. Arcola’s outstanding season ended with a 49-39 loss to CORLHS. Arcola reached “sweet sixteen” status in the 1A IHSA tournament by defeating Webber 56-44 on Tues., Feb. 27. In that semifinal game Thomas was high scorer for Arcola with 18 points, including 13 in the third quarter. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

