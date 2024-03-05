Tom Wilson

Thomas James Wilson, 85, of Arthur, passed away at 11:38 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Sullivan Healthcare and Rehab.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 2, at the Arthur United Methodist Church with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. Visitation was held prior to the funeral. A private burial was in the Arthur Cemetery.

Tom was born May 17, 1938, in Cuba (Illinois), the son of Thomas J. and Elizabeth Townsley Wilson. He married Janice K. Miller in Smithfield on June 5, 1960.

Survivors include his wife, Janice K. Wilson, of Arthur; daughter, Beth (Tim) Kinkelaar of Springfield; granddaughters, Allison (Nick) Kinkelaar Waters of Springfield, and Kaitlyn Wilson of Monee; grandsons, Mathias (Courtney) Kinkelaar of Belle Rive, and Garrett (Nichole) Kinkelaar of St. Louis, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Wilson; two sisters, Marilyn Carpenter, and Aileen Wageneck; and brother, Bill Wilson.

Tom graduated from Cuba High School in the Class of 1956 and Western Illinois University in1960. He was employed by USI/Quantum in Tuscola and Port Arthur, Texas, for 34 years as the Purchasing Manager. He then moved to the Cincinnati Corporate Office, where he was the National Accounts Manager.

Tom was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church and formerly a member of the National Purchasing Association.

Tom, Phil Kitchen, and the late Ernie Bartholomew started the Tri-County Shrine Club where Tom served as president for several years and was known for his famous fish fries. He enjoyed playing golf at the Kaskaskia Country Club since 1966 and was a St. Louis Cardinals Fan.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur United Methodist Church.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.