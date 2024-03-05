Tuscola’s Lia Patterson ranked first in the 60 hurdles By Jaclyn | March 5, 2024 | 0 TUSCOLA’S LIA PATTERSON is currently ranked first in the 60 hurdles and the 200 meter dash. Submitted photo. Posted in Sports - TCC Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Five Torpedoes competed for the Mattoon Samy Seals March 5, 2024 | No Comments » Thomas helps Arcola to sweet 16 March 5, 2024 | No Comments » Sisk, Seal unanimous girls all-LPC; four from area on first team boys March 5, 2024 | No Comments » Moore sets personal record in 60 hurdles March 5, 2024 | No Comments » VILLA GROVE SPORTS WRAP March 5, 2024 | No Comments »