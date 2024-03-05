VILLA GROVE SPORTS WRAP

Boys’ Track

and Field

Strong showing

at Charleston Invitational

Another week, another school record for Braydon Dowler, as he steamed to a second-place finish in the 200m in 23.31 seconds, breaking his own indoor school record, which he set last week at Mt. Zion.

Girls Track

and Field

Gain experience

at Charleston Invite

Evalice Callison finished 11th in the high jump.

VGHS

Scholastic Bowl

It’s been a busy season for the Villa Grove Scholastic Bowl team.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.