Walldogs program parts ways with city

The Villa Grove City Council met on Monday, Feb. 26, for their monthly committee of the whole meeting, with all alderman minus Kerry Cheely in attendance. Also in attendance were Administrator Jacki Athey, Chief of Police Robert Rea, Programs and Services director Bethany Surowka, Public Works director Marc Mixell, City Clerk Michelle Osborne and Mayor Cassandra Eversole Gunter.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.