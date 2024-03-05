Warriors fall at the buzzer to end season

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball squad for the second time in the last three years ended their season on the same court at Effingham St. Anthony. Both times in heartbreaking fashion falling two years ago to Macon Meridian on a full court buzzer beating shot at the end of a third overtime in the Sectional final. This past Tuesday night the 27th the culprit was Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran that dashed the hopes of another Warrior trip to the state tournament hitting a three at the buzzer for a 49-46 victory.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.