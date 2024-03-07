Charles VanSickle Sr.

Charles F. VanSickle Sr., 91, of Newman passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Charles was born to Paul and Frances (Biddle) VanSickle on July 10, 1932 in Metcalf, IL. He married Judy Shields on August 18, 2006 in Newman.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Judy VanSickle; 8 children, David (Sue) VanSickle, Melinda Sanderson, Karen (Marty) Robinson, Trisa (Tony) Martin, Chuck VanSickle, Ronnie Williams, Megan (Tony Ashlock) Schweitzer, and Aimee (David) Gaddis; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances VanSickle; 1 sister, Janet Hoff; and 1 daughter, Cindy Jones.

Charles was a veteran of the US Marine Corps Air Wing and served from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. After serving his country Charles held many jobs, but the two most notable were working for Zeigler Coal Mine in Murdock and VanSickle Welding which was a business he started in Newman.

In his down time Charles liked to fish, hunt, collect guns, and loved to go out to eat with family and friends. He also liked to go to The Log Cabin on Rt 36 for coffee with a group of his friends and he loved his two dogs dearly. Charles was a member of the Newman American Legion for over 50 years.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Newman Cemetery with Ted Shearer officiating. For those that can’t make the graveside service, that family will be going to the American Legion in Newman for desserts and coffee following the graveside.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman American Legion Post 201 and can be mailed to 807 Pheasant Run Rd. Tuscola, IL 61953.